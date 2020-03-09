South Africa: Search On for Khayelitsha Killers

9 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Western Cape provincial detectives have launched an extensive search for the suspects behind the gruesome murder of seven people in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

The incident also left seven people injured.

In a statement, the Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said: "The body of a 34-year-old victim of the Khayelitsha shooting incident of early Sunday morning (8 February 2020) - where six people died and seven were injured - was discovered last night."

Potelwa said police were called to the scene where the body was discovered outside a shack in an informal settlement not far from Sunday morning's crime scene.

"The body is believed to be that of the owner of the house where the shooting incident occurred, who was present during the shooting incident and was thought to have fled during the attack.

"The discovery of the body takes the figure of those killed in the attack to seven. Five people died on the scene and one other person died on arrival in hospital," the Brigadier said.

Seven other people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital. A six-year-old girl is amongst those injured.

Potelwa said the process to identify all victims and inform their next of kin is underway.

Several individuals have been questioned and the investigators are currently following specific leads.

