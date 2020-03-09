Eritrea: International Women's Day Celebrated

Asmara — International Women's Day, 8 March, was colorfully celebrated on Sunday in Asmara at regional level under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".

At the event observed at the Expo Compound, Ms. Alem Belai, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region, called for preserving the already registered achievements and strengthen participation for the total emancipation of Eritrean women.

Ms. Alem also called on the Eritrean women to take advantage of the opportunities being created in this new era of peace and development and empower themselves with necessary education and skills and reinforce participation in the nation building process.

Indicating that the question of women is the question of existence, safety and identity of a country, Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, managing director in the Central region, said that Eritrea has an outstanding history since the armed struggle for independence on issues of women. Mr. Zerit also called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.

The event was featured with various artistic and other programs depicting the day.

The International Women's Day is being observed for the 109th at global level and for the 41st time at national level.