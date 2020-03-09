Cameroon Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus

6 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

Cameroon has confirmed a second case of the new coronavirus just hours after it confirmed a first case Friday morning.

Dr Manaouda Malachie, the country's minister of public health said the second patient was a Cameroonian citizen who had been in close contact with the first victim.

"Both cases have been isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital and are currently receiving adequate symptomatic treatment," the minister said in a statement.

He did not give further details about the identity; including sex and age.

The statement added that the patients were being provided basic commodities under the strict respect of ethical requirements and health safety regulations and "tracing and screening contacts which are particularly at risk is effective."

The central African country Friday morning confirmed its first case of the epidemic; a 58-year-old French national who had arrived in the capital, Yaounde on February 24.

It was the first case in the central African sub region and the eight on the continent.

Dr Malachie urged Cameroonians to be more vigilant and respect recommended hygiene rules.

Relatedly, Togo also confirmed the first case of the virus on its territory on Friday, becoming the ninth country on the continent to be affected by the rapidly spreading virus.

Health officials in the West African said the patient; a 42-year-old woman in the capital, Lome who had visited Germany, France and Turkey between late February and early March has been isolated.

