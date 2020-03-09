Somalia: International Community Express Concern Over Gedo Conflict

9 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

International partners have called on federal and regional authorities to hold dialogue to end their differences.

In a statement, the partners said cooperation between the federal government and its member states could accelerate the fight against al-Shabaab fighters.

"We underscore that full cooperation and dialogue between the FGS and all Federal Member States' authorities are urgent and essential in order to combat al-Shabaab, resolve contentious issues, and achieve other national priorities such as securing the benefits from debt relief and holding timely national elections," the statement reads in part.

They also urged the stakeholders in the Gedo region in southern Somalia to exercise restraint.

"We urgently call upon all actors to exercise restraint, to reduce the presence of security forces in Gedo, and to avoid any actions that could spark violence," the statement said. "We note the importance of stability and good cooperation among Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia in their common border area where they have shared security interests."

The statement lauded the talks between leaders of Somalia and Kenya to deescalate tensions at the border.

"We welcome the communication between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed 'Farmajo' and President Uhuru Kenyatta on 5 March and encourage the leaders to continue to deescalate tensions, to cooperate on border security, and to form a joint committee to address issues of diplomacy and trade as they agreed," the partners said.

The partners regarded the engagement between the leaders as a necessary step and underscored the importance of continued direct communication between Somalia and Kenya.

The international community called for any individuals accused of crimes or human rights violations to be arrested and subject to due process in accordance with the rule of law.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.