Somalia: International Community Express Concern Over Gedo Conflict

International partners have called on federal and regional authorities to hold dialogue to end their differences.

In a statement, the partners said cooperation between the federal government and its member states could accelerate the fight against al-Shabaab fighters.

"We underscore that full cooperation and dialogue between the FGS and all Federal Member States' authorities are urgent and essential in order to combat al-Shabaab, resolve contentious issues, and achieve other national priorities such as securing the benefits from debt relief and holding timely national elections," the statement reads in part.

They also urged the stakeholders in the Gedo region in southern Somalia to exercise restraint.

"We urgently call upon all actors to exercise restraint, to reduce the presence of security forces in Gedo, and to avoid any actions that could spark violence," the statement said. "We note the importance of stability and good cooperation among Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia in their common border area where they have shared security interests."

The statement lauded the talks between leaders of Somalia and Kenya to deescalate tensions at the border.

"We welcome the communication between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed 'Farmajo' and President Uhuru Kenyatta on 5 March and encourage the leaders to continue to deescalate tensions, to cooperate on border security, and to form a joint committee to address issues of diplomacy and trade as they agreed," the partners said.

The partners regarded the engagement between the leaders as a necessary step and underscored the importance of continued direct communication between Somalia and Kenya.

The international community called for any individuals accused of crimes or human rights violations to be arrested and subject to due process in accordance with the rule of law.