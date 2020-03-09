Somalia: Somali President Is Heading to Southern Port City, Barawe

9 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is expected at the port city of Barawe on Monday. The head of the state is scheduled to lead a ceremony that will unveil the new airport in the administrative capital of the southwest state of Somalia.

President Farmajo together with the leader of Southwest state, Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed alias Lafta Gareen will also launch several development projects in the area.

The first lady, her excellency Sainab Moalim toured Barawe last week to lay the foundation stone for a new health center in her campaign to improve maternal and child health in the country.

The security of the city and its environs were heightened by Somali security agencies backed by African Union peacekeepers to ensure the smooth process of the event and to keep away the threats of armed group al-Shabaab.

