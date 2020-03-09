Somalia: Army Edging Closer to Key Al-Shabaab-Controlled Town

Somali government troops have launched a massive operation against Al-Shabaab in the vicinity of Jamame town located in Lower Juba region, military officials said.

The ongoing operation is aimed at retaking the areas still under Al-Shabaab control.

Local residents reported the tense situations as SNA troops edging closer to key Al-Shabaab-controlled rural villages with reports that the two sides are on the verge to engage in a battle.

Somali and American forces have been making gains in the fight against Al-Shabaab in parts of Somalia amid efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation ahead of the next parliamentary and presidential polls.