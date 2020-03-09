South Africa: Stage 1 Load Shedding Expected Today

Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding today.

"We regret to inform the country that starting from 9:00 today, Eskom will implement stage 1 load shedding until 23:00. It is envisaged load shedding may continue to be implemented until Thursday," Eskom said.

This is due to a number of units still on unplanned breakdowns, which will return only during the course of the week.

"This will also help Eskom to build emergency reserves that were depleted as we drove to keep the lights on during the high equipment breakdowns we experienced towards the end of last week.

"Load shedding will put Eskom in a better position to meet the rising demand during the week. Work is also continuing to return to service some of the unplanned breakdowns we experienced," Eskom said.

The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. Demand has also risen since January, putting pressure on the ageing fleet.

"We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimize load shedding," Eskom said.

Customers are requested to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist Eskom to reduce demand:

Keep your morning shower short to lessen the load during morning peak;

Take food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw. It'll save you

using the microwave to defrost it later;

Set air conditioners' average temperature at 23°;

Switch off geysers over peak periods;

Unplug that cell phone charger before you leave the house. It uses electricity

even if your phone is not plugged in;

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time;

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, 3 hours at a time; and

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at

the switch.

"We appeal to customers to revisit their loadshedding schedules on the Eskom website, (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments," Eskom said.