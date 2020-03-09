South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Taxi Owner Murder

9 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Tonga Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga today, facing a charge of murder and attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old man, who is believed to be a taxi owner, as well as the attempted murder of a 31-year-old taxi driver at Block C near Komatipoort.

The incident occurred in the afternoon between 13h00 and 14h00.

According to reports at the police's disposal, the taxi owner and the taxi driver were shot amidst ongoing taxi industry conflict between a taxi association and local taxi operators.

The taxi owner succumbed to his wounds in hospital, while the taxi driver is still recovering from the ordeal.

The detective team worked promptly and managed to nab the suspect, who is now facing charges of murder, attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has strongly condemned the shooting of the two men.

"The use of violence to resolve issues can never be condoned or tolerated in this country. People must resolve matters in a civil manner, rather than resorting to violence.

"I would like to applaud the police for their swift arrest of the suspect. I believe that the investigation team, the prosecution team as well as the Judiciary will ensure that justice is served in this case," he said.

Meanwhile, police are currently monitoring the area where the shooting occurred, as well as its surrounding areas.

