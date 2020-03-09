South Africa: 315 Suspects Nabbed Through Weekend Operations

press release

Police in the province arrested 315 suspects between Friday, 6 and Sunday, 8 March 2020, for different crimes through various operations.

Of the 315 arrests, 25 were arrested for contact crimes, which included murder, rape, assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery, sexual assault, assault common and attempted rape.

The other suspects were nabbed for crimes highly dependent on police action such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and liquor related offences of which 129 were for drinking in public, 10 for being drunk in public and 16 for illegally dealing in liquor. A total of 18 Undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

Police seized a variety of items including eight pistols, 1 rifle, 3 shotguns, firearm parts, two magazines, two dangerous weapons, 699.37 litres of liquor and two sheep. It was during the operations that a total of 172 fines were issued, including 80 for road traffic related offences.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests and indicated that the police together with other role players will continue with the operations to discourage criminal activities as well as to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.