South Africa: 315 Suspects Nabbed Through Weekend Operations

9 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in the province arrested 315 suspects between Friday, 6 and Sunday, 8 March 2020, for different crimes through various operations.

Of the 315 arrests, 25 were arrested for contact crimes, which included murder, rape, assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery, sexual assault, assault common and attempted rape.

The other suspects were nabbed for crimes highly dependent on police action such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and liquor related offences of which 129 were for drinking in public, 10 for being drunk in public and 16 for illegally dealing in liquor. A total of 18 Undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

Police seized a variety of items including eight pistols, 1 rifle, 3 shotguns, firearm parts, two magazines, two dangerous weapons, 699.37 litres of liquor and two sheep. It was during the operations that a total of 172 fines were issued, including 80 for road traffic related offences.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests and indicated that the police together with other role players will continue with the operations to discourage criminal activities as well as to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.