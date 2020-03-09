Ghana: How the Regions Celebrated Indece Day

analysis

Parades of school children and the security agencies were held across the country to mark this year's Independence Day celebration. We bring to our readers the celebrations as was captured by our regional correspondents.

From Ashaiman Dzifa Tetteh reports that the students of the Ashaiman Municipality have appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide them with a public library that would provide a conducive and serene academic environment for effective learning.

The children made the appeal at a parade organised for school children to mark this year's Independence Day here.

The message read by a 13- year-old Junior High School (JHS) student from the Celestial School Complex, Miss Irene Sekyi pleaded with the President to consider it as a major concern of the children of the Ashaiman Municipality.

She said children also feel unsafe on the road as a result of reckless disregard for safety by motorists and the non- functioning of traffic lights.

Miss Sekyi suggested education for drivers and motorcycle riders on the need to be safety conscious.

She also appealed for more educational facilities for the various cluster of schools to end the shift system which in their opinion was impeding smooth academic work.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Boakye Okyere, reminded the children that their parents and the state were making a huge investment into their education to make them responsible citizens.

Thousands of people thronged the Koforidua Jackson park to catch a glimpse of the colourful parade to celebrate the 63rd Independence Day anniversary reports Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman.

The contingents from the various security agencies and schools matched beautifully to exhibit their skills and received applause from the crowd.

This year, seven senior high schools, 18 basic schools from both private and public and eight cadet corps from the various senior high schools participated in the parade.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour who read the President's speech advised the public to revisit the country's custom and avoid shaking of hands in this era of corona virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, AME Zion emerged the first in the parade for the basic school division; Oti Boateng Senior High School became first in the senior high school division while New Juaben Senior High School won the first position in the cadet contingent division.

Special awards were also given to other deserving public servants and personnel from the security agencies.

From Cape Coast David O. Yarboi-Tetteh reports that, about 950 individuals including students as well as personnel from the security agencies took part in a parade at the Jubilee Park to mark the celebration of the 63rd Independence anniversary.

The security agencies present included the Police Service, Prisons Service, Immigration Service and the Ghana Fire Service.

Students from the Cape Coast School for the Deaf as well as St. Monica's Basic school treated the audience to splendid cultural performances.

Music at the parade was provided by the Police and Prisons Mass Band.

Some residents and spectators who arrived at the venue late complained about the stance of the organisers in adhering to start the parade.

They however, commended the organisers for such a decision and expressed the hope that the policy would be maintained.

In an address, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan who read the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's address, paid tribute to all those who contributed in diverse ways in the nation's independence struggle.

He said that it was possible for the nation to achieve the aspiration of the founding fathers.

He called for discipline, hard work and the promotion of peace and unity in advancing the development of the nation.

"We cannot take our peace for granted and should not carry out acts that would undermine the peace and security of the nation," he said.

The navy cadet corps of the OLA Ho Senior High School came first at the Independence Day parade at the Jubilee Park here yesterday, reports Alberto Mario Noretti.

The Air Force cadets of Sonrise SHS and army cadet corps of Wallas Academy took the second and third positions respectively.

Contingents of the various security agencies and selected basic and senior high schools also took part in the parade which was under the command of Captain Abdul Mobarick Yakubu from the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho.

The reviewing officer was the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

He paid glowing tribute to the gallant men and women who spearheaded the struggle for independence, and called on Ghanaians to renew their sense of patriotism and uphold the peace and move the country forward in unity.

From Takoradi Peter Gbambila reports that the 63rd Independence Day celebration of the Western Region took place at the Takoradi Jubilee Park with 12 officers, 252 men and women from the security agencies, 100 cadet corps, 800 students and pupils from the second and basic schools, market women, youth groups, civil societies and a host of others who took part in the march past.

The theme for this year celebration was "Consolidating Our Gains."

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the happiness witnessed must not be limited to the celebration in Kumasi but must be enjoyed nation-wide.

He said Ghana had not recorded any death from measles for the last 17 years which was very remarkable. He said the Free Senior High School programme had made enrolment in the region increase from 13,000 to 27,000 making education accessible to all Ghanaians.

Mr Darko-Mensah said every Ghanaian had the responsibility to be alert with the spread of the coronavirus and must be very hygienic.

He urged everyone to be proactive and take personal hygiene and sanitation very serious in order to avoid the virus.

He appealed to all religious groups, civic societies to keep Ghana clean to avoid contracting the disease.

The Upper East Region held the main 63rd Independence Day celebration at Tongo in the Talensi District where the Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Tangoba Abayage, inspected the parade and read the speech of the President reports Samuel Akapule.

In all, about 30 schools made up of basic and senior high schools including the security agencies took part in the march past at the regional event.

In attendance were delegations of heads of government from Togo and Burkina-Faso, the neighbouring countries of Ghana, head of departments, traditional and religious leaders.

The leadership of the neigbouring countries thanked the Ghanaian government for the invitation and indicated that they were all one with a common destiny until the colonial masters separated them with artificial boundaries.

They pledged to continue to work with Ghana to strengthen and deepen collaboration to fight against cross border crimes.

The Regional Director of Education, MrAugustine Ayirezang, in his speech, commended the government for the Free SHS policy.

He entreated all managers of the SHSs to work hard to ensure that the candidates who would be writing their final West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), passed well to justify the huge investment in the sector.

From Tamale Yakubu Abdul-Majeed reports that, more than 600 contingent comprising students and various security agencies on Friday took part in the country's 63rd Independence anniversary.

The students and the security agencies that turned out neatly in their various uniforms did not only march well to the admiration of the enthusiastic crowd but also showed a lot of skills throughout the three-hour period.

The spectators could not hide their feelings as they kept on applauding the students and security personnel as they marched past the stage.

Several civil society and voluntary organisations in the region also showed some patriotism by taking part in the march.

The schools that excelled in the march past received items such as books, television sets and others, as prizes.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed commended students and security personnel for the smart turn out.

The minister advised the youth to rather take to their education and never indulge in any unlawful acts.

Eight hundred and sixty students drawn from 33 public and private basic and second cycle schools took part in a parade to mark Ghana's 63rd Independence anniversary at the Kpone Methodist Park reports Godfred Blay Gibbah.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah and the Kpone Police Commander, Superintendent Seth Tay, took the salute.

The Nii Ogli model school, Gbetsile No 2 Primary School and the Kpone- Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) cultural troupe performed rhythmic traditional dances to the admiration of the audience.

Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, read the President's speech in which he among others urged the citizenry to practise basic hygiene and good sanitation in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The KKMA Director of Education, Mr Dickson Klu, in an address called on stakeholders of education such as parents, teachers and NGOs to play their respective roles to sustain gains made in that sector.

About 1,400 pupils from 18 first and second cycle institutions within the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) participated in the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration with a parade at the forecourt of Trade Fair in Accra reports Victor A. Buxton.

Five cadet and bands and other cultural groups displayed as the students marched past the dais to the admiration of the invited guests who responded with applause.

In his remarks on the anniversary theme"Consolidating our gains" after inspecting the contingents, the Municipal Chief Executive of LaDMA, Mr Solomon Kotey Nikoi, said in order to achieve the ultimate theme, leaders must not attempt to sacrifice national unity for individual or few parochial interest.

Mr Nikoi said such attitude would only cost the nation big setback and posterity would not forgive this generation.

The MCE said as a nation, there was the need to bury individual differences and work together to reduce extreme poverty and achieve meaningful development.

From the Ayawaso Central Municipality, Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu reports that, about 650 pupils from 15 basic and one senior high school took part in the maiden parade at the Abavana Cluster of Schools at Kotobabi in Accra.

The contingents were supported by the cadet corps of the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), the Kotobabi '3' School and the National Ambulance Service.

Various associations including the Mallam Atta Market Traders, tailors and beauticiansand various driver unions also used the occasion to display their trade.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Mohammed Quaye urged the pupils to eschew vices including, drug abuse, immoral behaviour, teenage pregnancy, lesbianism and homosexuality to enable them rise to the highest educational leader.

According to him, the favourable educational policies put in place by the government demanded that school children concentrate on their studies in order to become responsible citizens capable of taking over the mantle of leadership in future.

"The introduction of the Free Senior High School programme demands that pupils take advantage of the system and be part of the history making process," he added.

The Greater Accra Region yesterday participated in the 63rdIndependence Day celebration at Tema with a parade of security contingents and school children at the Tema Sports Stadium reports Ken Afedzi.

One hundred and eighty contingents drawn from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Eastern Naval Command, the Military, Ghana Police, Immigration Service, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Security, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Tema Metropolitan Guards, School Cadet corps as well as 1,600 students from basic and senior high schools participated in the event.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey represented and read the president's speech on the year's theme "Consolidating Our Gains".

The occasion was graced by a Council of State Member, Mr Egyir Blankson, regional heads of the security and government agencies as well as a retinue of chiefs from the Tema Traditional Council.

The ceremony was used to recognise hardworking students who excelled in last year's Basic and Senior High School exams.

At the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, a parade was organised to mark the 63rd Independence Day anniversary reports Frederick Gadese-Mensah.

The parade was attended by students and teachers of private and public schools in the Ablekuma West Constituency, traditional leaders, the security services and residents in the community.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency in her address called on citizens in the constituency to remain patriotic to Ghana and continue to avail themselves to make the country great and productive.

She noted that the constituency had undergone massive improvement to better the lives of the residents, including the refurbishment of the roads system in the constituency and the construction of computer laboratories for all schools.

"We will soon commission a new 18-unit classroom block and a six-unit classroom block for some schools in the area as well as the inauguration of a new robotics, e-library and computer laboratory at Ebenezer Senior High School which will be used by all students in the constituency," the MP added.

She stressed the need for students to use all the resources made available to them to improve upon their skills so as to earn a well paying job and aid in the economic growth of the nation.

The Ayawaso West Municipal Director of Education, Ms Magaret Kaba called on stakeholders in education to improve teaching and learning, reports Joycelin Cudjoe.

That, she said would help unearth the full potentials of the youth and prepare them for national development.

Speaking at the 63rd Independence day celebration yesterday at La Bawaleshie Basic School in Accra, Ms Kaba explained that the development of every nation starts in the classroom and stressed the need for teachers to adopt new ways of teaching to enable pupils gain requisite knowledge.

It was celebrated under the theme "Consolidating our Gains" to appeal to parents and teachers to see education as a bedrock of development.

The programme brought together stakeholders in the educational sector, politicians, traditional authorities and about 500 pupils from 18 public and private basic schools.