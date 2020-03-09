Ghana: 296 Physician Assistants, Anesthetists Inducted Into Practice

9 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley And Vivian Arthur

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council (MDC) have inducted 296 newly qualified Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anesthetists into the Council to boost the distribution of personnel in the health sector.

Inductees drawn from the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Radford University and the 37 Military Hospital were issued with provisional registrations to enable them to undertake their one-year internship and national service in an accredited institution.

It would also serve as a prerequisite for their permanent registration by the Council.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, last Thursday in Accra, Baffour Awuah, a representative from the Ministry congratulated the inductees for successfully completing their courses and advised them to be guided by their oath and pledge.

He said the government was working together with the stakeholders to improve Ghana's systems by ensuring that the right number of adequately trained healthcare workers was in the right places.

"Government was also working around the clock to provide the needed support framework and infrastructural development to help the professionals to leverage on and work to impact on the lives of the citizenry" he said.

Mr Awuah urged them to ensure that their training and practice were in accordance with the international best practices.

He said the ministry, in order to assure the quality and safety of the care provided by its professionals, has developed practitioner's health policy which would be due for implementation later in the year.

He said the government welcomed the concerns of some physician anaesthetists who wanted the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857 to be reformed, adding that they were engaging major stakeholders to address them.

Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, chairman of the board of MDC said the inductees were accountable for their actions and inactions in their professional practice and must be prepared to justify their decisions.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.