Ghana: 296 Physician Assistants, Anesthetists Inducted Into Practice

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council (MDC) have inducted 296 newly qualified Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anesthetists into the Council to boost the distribution of personnel in the health sector.

Inductees drawn from the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Radford University and the 37 Military Hospital were issued with provisional registrations to enable them to undertake their one-year internship and national service in an accredited institution.

It would also serve as a prerequisite for their permanent registration by the Council.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, last Thursday in Accra, Baffour Awuah, a representative from the Ministry congratulated the inductees for successfully completing their courses and advised them to be guided by their oath and pledge.

He said the government was working together with the stakeholders to improve Ghana's systems by ensuring that the right number of adequately trained healthcare workers was in the right places.

"Government was also working around the clock to provide the needed support framework and infrastructural development to help the professionals to leverage on and work to impact on the lives of the citizenry" he said.

Mr Awuah urged them to ensure that their training and practice were in accordance with the international best practices.

He said the ministry, in order to assure the quality and safety of the care provided by its professionals, has developed practitioner's health policy which would be due for implementation later in the year.

He said the government welcomed the concerns of some physician anaesthetists who wanted the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857 to be reformed, adding that they were engaging major stakeholders to address them.

Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, chairman of the board of MDC said the inductees were accountable for their actions and inactions in their professional practice and must be prepared to justify their decisions.