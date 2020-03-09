Ghana: We Salute All Women On International Women's Day

Yesterday March 8, marked International Women's Day and across the world, the day was celebrated with a variety of activities.

In Ghana and the world over, women's rights and gender equality activists took centre stage to rally around the theme for the celebration, "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

This year's theme, according to the organisers was deliberately chosen to bring together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, to drive actions that would create the gender-equal world "we all deserve".

Significantly, the day not only recognises the achievements made by women, but also brings awareness to the obstacles that still stand in their way.

Although the day wasn't officially recognised until 1977 by the United Nations, the history of the celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century, during the labour movements across North America and Europe.

It all began with members of the women's movement in Russia during World War I who celebrated the first International Women's Day on March 8, 1913 to peacefully protest the war. A year later, women across Europe held rallies in solidarity on that same date.

Since then, the day has been celebrated under various themes to highlight the plight and achievements of women across the globe.

Yesterday's celebration was not different. Women leaders and activists used the occasion to demand equality and human rights for all women around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As always, women in Ghana were not left out of the celebration. The First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a message to mark the day said, she recognises and celebrates all the amazing Ghanaian women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She particularly saluted and acknowledged the contributions of all the "amazing" women who go "unnoticed" adding, "Let's support one another to consolidate our gains and strive for more".

The Ghanaian Times joins the First Lady to salute all women across the world on the occasion to mark the International Women's Day and to add our voice to the call for stock taking of the progress made in women empowerment in order to bridge the gap through old and decisive action.

Indeed, women have come a long way since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action 25 years ago and their continued battle for gender equality in a male dominated world.

Significantly, no one can downplay the achievements of women in all spheres of life. They continue to be the pivot around which the world evolves by giving life to all of us. Besides, women continue to play leading roles in various spheres across the world.

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, we would like to draw attention to the numerous challenges that women had to face due to culture, religion and economy.

We wish that the world would turn their attention to these challenges and support the women to overcome them so that we can attain the gender equality that we all crave for. We congratulate and salute all women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.