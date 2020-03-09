Ghana: Prudential Bank Attains ISO Certification

Prudential Bank has attained ISO 27001:2013 certification to boost its information management system.

The ISO 27001:2013 certification is an internationally recognised framework for managing Information Technology (IT) security. It is also the international standard for excellence in business and commitment to sustainable business continuity.

The certification is therefore a demonstration of Prudential Bank's commitment to securely manage its IT environment and to keep the data of its valuable customers safe.

Speaking on the importance of the certification, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr J. K. Addo, emphasised that the certification attests to the bank's preparedness to compete effectively within the fast-growing technology-based world.

"The certification is a testament to our continuous investment in the security of our information systems. This has over the years ensured the successful management and smooth operation of the bank," he added.

Mr Addo said the certification has come at a time when the financial services sector is facing more sophisticated threats from cybercriminals. Effective information security controls are therefore critical for maintaining efficient and reliable operations for customers and other stakeholders.

"We are indeed proud that we have been able to successfully complete the rigorous certification process," he added.

He reiterated the bank's readiness to continuously improve the effectiveness of its service delivery and thus assured customers that Prudential Bank is working hard to deliver its products and services in a secure environment. "Prudential Bank will continue to train all staff on the new certification to maintain the high standards set," Mr Addo added.

The ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third party certification body, PECB Management Systems. PECB Certification is internationally recognised in the business world of standards for organisations that demonstrate commitment to improvement in products, services, personnel and management systems.

Prudential Bank is a leading, indigenous private commercial bank in Ghana with forty-three (43) branches and agencies across the nation.