South Africa: Human Names 27-Man Bulls Touring Squad

Bulls coach Pote Human has named a 27-man squad for their four-game Super Rugby tour to Australasia.

The entire match-day squad that beat the Highlanders 38-13, with the exception of Nafi Tuitavake, will will board the plane, with Franco Naude taking Tongan's spot.The additional players included are Dayan van der Westhuizen, Louis van der Westhuizen, Marco Jansen van Vuren and regular skipper Burger Odendaal. Human was optimistic about the tour after an emphatic win against the Highlanders, but warned against complacency."We needed that win to go on tour with our tails up. It has definitely boasted morale within our camp and the players are keen to build on that performance which is great because we are staring down the barrel of four matches against quality opposition with all four teams having won the competition before. We cannot afford to let our guard down, not even for a moment," the Bulls mentor said via a press statement.

They start their Australasian tour this weekend against the Reds in Brisbane (March 14), before facing the Waratahs (Tamworth, New South Wales, March 21), Hurricanes (Wellington, March 27) and Chiefs (Hamilton, April 4).

The Bulls will depart later on Monday.

Bulls touring squad: Trevor Nyakane, Jaco Visagie, Lizo Gqoboka, Muller Uys, Josh Strauss, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Ian Groenewald, Corniel Els, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wiehahn Herbst, Ryno Pieterse, Ruan Steenkamp, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Louis van der Westhuizen, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Rosko Specman, Johnny Kotze, Franco Naude, Cornal Hendricks, Warrick Gelant, Ivan van Zyl, Morne Steyn, Divan Rossouw, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Burger Odendaal

Source: Sport24