South Africa: Not an Hour Goes By Without an Atrocity Being Committed Against a Woman or a Child in SA

opinion

Feminism has awakened consciousness in unexpected ways, opened minds and made remarkable things happen for women. But misogyny is entrenched in the minds of some men and women are the lowest common denominator in the blame game - repositories of frustration and powerlessness.

In an analysis of 75 countries, nine out of 10 people were found to be biased against women, raising the spectre of a global backlash against gender equality. In some countries, biases are shrinking, but in many others, prejudice against women is actually growing.

Almost half the people in the first gender norm index feel men are superior leaders and more than 40% believe that men make better business executives. Alarmingly, almost a third of men and women think it's acceptable for a man to beat up his wife.

Does this repeating pattern indicate a pushback against the empowering of women in a globally disempowering world? While progress has been made in the first world, notably the United States, Sweden and Australia, even there, political and economic power remains the country of men.

Change is out there. Change takes time. The retiring host of MSNBC's Hardball in the United States, Chris Matthews, publicly apologised for his comments...