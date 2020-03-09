South Africa: Coronavirus Is Set to Change Consumer Behaviour

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wandile Sihlobo

The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa is monitoring how the coronavirus changes consumer behaviour, what that would mean for food retailers and thereafter the demand for agricultural products and prices.

Only a week after the first case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was confirmed in South Africa (and two more cases since then), the fear of a spread of the virus appears to be changing consumer behaviour and demand patterns.

Anecdotally, over the weekend we noticed a surging demand for sanitisers to the extent that several retailers ran out of supplies in Pretoria. In other countries such as the US, consumers are in "panic-buying" mode, clearing shelves of everything from cleaning wipes and hand sanitiser to pasta, rice and bottled water. The UK is experiencing similar behaviour with retailers reporting a spike in demand for essential products and foods.

Will South Africa experience similar behaviour? It is too early to tell, but we find the growing demand for sanitisers, spooked by fear of the virus spreading, similar to consumer behaviour in the US and the UK when the first cases were reported. If a similar shift in consumer behaviour occurs in South Africa, in the very...

