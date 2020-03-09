South Africa: The Corrupt Must Go On Trial, Not Be Granted Amnesty for Their Crimes

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

Granting amnesty for corruption is a fundamentally flawed idea. It is neither accountable nor responsive to change the rules relating to corruption in a way that encourages impunity at a time when the moral and faith-based leadership of South Africa is crying out for orange overalls to be issued to the corrupt.

A corporate lawyer, clearly unaccustomed to addressing a gathering larger than one held in a boardroom, suggested that the corrupt in South Africa who "'fess up" and pay back their loot be afforded official, legally sanctioned amnesty, at Daily Maverick's The Gathering on 6 March 2020. He did so during a panel discussion with the auspicious title "Restoring Justice to South Africa".

It must be heartening to the legions of civil society, business and faith-based organisations which have followed up on Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's call that this be the "year of the orange overalls" for the corrupt that the suggested amnesty went down like a lead balloon with those at The Gathering.

Any law seeking to introduce the suggested amnesty would be vulnerable to impeachment on the basis that it would offend against the provisions in the Bill of Rights which read:

"Everyone is equal before the law...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

