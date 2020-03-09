South Africa: One Arrested in Connection With Khayelitsha Mass Shooting

9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of seven people in Khayelitsha on Sunday morning.

"As part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting incident where seven persons were killed and seven others injured in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning, a team of experienced provincial detectives assigned to the cases has made an arrest today," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Monday.

The person arrested is from Khayelitsha.

"More arrests are imminent as the investigation progresses," said Potelwa, adding that the person arrested would appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the body of a seventh person, the owner of the house where the shooting took place, was found behind a shack on Sunday night.

It is thought he had tried to run away when the shooting started.

The discovery of his body took the death toll to seven. One of the injured is a six-year-old child.

The victims are still being identified and their next of kin are being informed.

Police activated their 72-hour protocol, which brings in crime intelligence, trackers and forensics experts, along with other specialised agencies, to track down the perpetrators.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting, which apparently occurred at an unregistered drinking establishment, and extended his condolences to the victims.

He said a written question from MPL Reagen Allen to him on 7 February revealed that there had been 15 such cases over the past 24 months.

They all had one thing in common: the victims were in taverns.

The motives behind such mass shootings included: arguments (5), inter-gang conflict (3), revenge (1), robbery (2), and in four the motive was unknown.

He said there were similarities in the modus operandi of the shootings.

"It is my hope that the [SA Police Service] investigation will bring the necessary relief to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones during this difficult period. I urge anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to urgently report such to their local SAPS station or to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

