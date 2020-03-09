South Africa: Coronavirus Update - 4 More Cases Confirmed, Bringing Total in SA to 7

The health ministry has confirmed that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that four more people who were part of the a group of 10 travellers who recently returned to South Africa from Italy - the same group from which South Africa's first three coronavirus patients came - have tested positive.

Mkhize said this included a couple in KwaZulu-Natal, a 45-year-old man in the area of Pietermaritzburg, and a 38-year-old man in Pietermaritzburg.

All are currently in quarantine.

Mkhize said these results were not surprising.

This brings to seven the number of people who have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in the country - all linked to the same travel group.

"At least we know the people involved," Mkhize said.

"The people who are getting infected had been to countries other than China which means we need to be more vigilant," he added.

He said another case in the North West had caused concern, as preliminary results had been unclear. Results have since determined that the patients tested negative for the virus.

South Africa's first coronavirus patient was a 38-year-old Hilton businessman who was part of the Italy travel group.

A 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who was also part of the group, later tested positive, Mkhize had said on Saturday.

On the same day, the ministry announced that the wife of the first coronavirus patient had also tested positive.

This is a developing story.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton.

Source: News24