South Africa: A Corruption Amnesty Would Help South Africa Escape the Bonds of State Capture

8 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Robert Appelbaum, Gavin Rome, Sechaba Mohapi and Ryan Hopkins

Ridding South Africa of deep-rooted corruption will require an innovative and multifaceted approach. We suggest that a structured corruption amnesty could serve as one necessary aspect of such an approach.

The abridged version of this article has been written especially for publication in Daily Maverick. The full article can be accessed via the link here.

Introduction

Imagine a country with the following characteristics: Pervasive corruption, combined with the baleful influence of powerful leaders who retain power despite being implicated in malfeasance, has ensnared the citizenry in a web of shady transactions. Despite the authorities' professed commitment to clean governance, for reasons of narrow yet rational self interest, many occupants of the corridors of power perceive that they need to obstruct all efforts that might expose their involvement in corrupt dealings.

Although the above scenario might well apply to our country's halting attempts to transition out of the quagmire of the legacy of State Capture, it is acutely reminiscent of a historic situation, namely the toxic environment once prevalent in Hong Kong during the 1970s.

Things have since changed considerably in Hong Kong with the city presently scoring surprisingly well on renowned measures of clean government and boasting a Police Force...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

