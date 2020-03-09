South Africa: NHI Is a Journey, Not a Destination

8 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

'NHI is the best gift a country can give its people. It's good for society, it's good for the economy, it's good for people.'

One might imagine that these words were spoken by Dr Zwelhi Mkhize, South Africa's minister of Health and a passionate defender of the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

But they were not spoken by Mkhize or anyone else in the ANC for that matter. They were uttered by Dr Mark Britnell from KPMG, who has no "skin in the game" so to speak -- unlike most South Africans who have strong views on the subject, usually depending on class and by extension, race.

Dr Mark Britnell (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Britnell was discussing NHI at Daily Maverick's annual think-fest, The Gathering, with fellow panellists Dr Nicholas Crisp, who runs the NHI office, and Steven Nathan, CEO of investment firm 10X. The discussion was facilitated by Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood.

As head of KPMG's global healthcare practice, Britnell has worked in 80 countries, helping governments and public and private sector organisations with their health operations, strategy and policy. Prior to that, he was director-general of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

"If you look at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.