South Africa: Man Sentenced to Life for Raping, Killing 7-Year-Old Girl From Verulam

7 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A Verulam man was handed a life sentence for raping a little girl and stabbing her to death.

The sentence, which was handed down on Thursday in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, came after the court heard how Laston Moodley, 26, had raped and killed a 7-year-old Amanda Mila.

Amanda was playing with other neighbourhood children near one of the flats in Verulam on 28 July 2018, when a neighbour sent her to a local shop. Moodley then lured her to his house where he raped and stabbed her, the court found. Amanda was left naked on the road with a stab wound on the left side of her chest.

"The community gathered at the suspect's house after following a blood trail and the police were immediately contacted. The door was forced opened by the police and the accused was found inside. A search was conducted inside the house and victim's clothes were found hidden inside a bin," said Captain Nqobile Gwala

Amanda died in hospital the following day.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence, saying: "The investigating officer is commended for presenting a well-prepared docket in court to make sure that the accused was sentenced appropriately."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

