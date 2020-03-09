Malawi: MP Mpinganjira Leads Ndirande Clean-Up Campaign - Cleans Toilets At Kachere School

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City Centre Chipiliro Mpinganjira joined the Ndirande for Strategic Development Organisation for the 'Keep Ndirande Clean' initiative where they cleaned some toilets of Kachere Primary School.

MP for the area Chipiliro Mpinganjira inspecting the school MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira cleaning one of the toilets at Kachere Primary One of the toilets in dilapidated state MP Mpinganjira being briefed

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mpinganjira , said they could not wait and watch rubbish accumulate around the school , hence the decision to remove the garbage, especially in the toilets.

"We make part of the population of this great constituency, therefore, we decided to come and clean toilets at this school. As residents of this township, we felt that keeping the environment clean is the responsibility of every individual," said Mpinganjira.

Npinganjira also lobbied companies in his constituency to take a leading role in renovating some of the toilets that have outlived at the school.

"There are only five toilets at this school and two of them were built long time ago. Government is trying its part but we also need other stakeholders to support us," said Mpinganjira.

Ndirande for Strategic Development Organisation chairperson, Gerald Lobeni also urged companies at Makata Industrial Site to assist the school with new toilets.

"Our constituency is blessed with companies, but we need them also to give back to the community. One company can assist with cement with others also assisting in whatever assistance they can," he said.

He said the two toilets which were built by National Bank of Malawi way back are in a dilapidated state.

In her remarks, Deputy Head Mistress, Lucy Chola commended the organization and the MP for the area for cleaning the toilets at the school, which she said, was pleasing.

"We are happy to see the Honorable Member setting an example to us, which is something that we have to emulate. We know that as a learning place, we need to keep the place tidy," said Chola.

The clean-up campaign is part of Sanitation and Hygiene programme in Ndirande Township.