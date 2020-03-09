Zimbabwe: Stop Construction of New Parliament, Govt Told

9 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition FreeZim Congress party leader Joseph Busha has castigated the Government over the construction of the new Parliament building saying it's a sign of 'insensitivity'.

According to government, the new parliament building currently under construction in Mt Hampden is a donation from China.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Busha said the socio-economic situation currently bedeviling the country is a result of mismanagement and is worsened by misguided priority.

"We are expressing our solidarity with the people of Zimbabweans who are going through massive pain due to the socio-economic problems of our country. This is due to the insensitivity of President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF, the Government and state institutions and those people who are supposed to represent us.

"They are insensitive because they are constructing a new parliament, how do we construct a new parliament when we have a myriad of challenges. I am calling upon Members of Parliament from the MDC and Independent MPs to boycott the use of that Parliament" said Busha.

Busha said it does not make any sense to be constructing roads and other structures when schools and hospitals are down.

"They are insensitive because it does not make sense to construct a new Parliament building when our hospitals do not have medicines, when children in Binga and elsewhere in Zimbabwe are still studying under trees. They are out of touch with reality," he said.

He had no kind words for government instituted Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) which he dismissed as a tool for Zanu PF to propagate propaganda.

"POLAD is a Zanu PF tool to propagate its propaganda. I understand they want to send members of POLAD overseas purportedly ask for the lifting of sanctions. We have Government officials who are proper to be sent and members of the opposition who could represent the people of Zimbabwe for the removal of sanctions," he added.

He questioned the purpose of POLAD saying it is only there to hoodwink the people of Zimbabwe, demanding to know where the platform was getting funding from.

