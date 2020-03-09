Zimbabwe: Liquid Telecom to Provide Free Wi-Fi to Students, Health Workers

Leading communications services and solutions provider Liquid Telecom has come to the aid of tertiary students and health workers in the country by providing selected institutions and hospitals with free Wi-Fi.

Liquid Telecom regional chief executive for Southern Africa Mr Wellington Makamure made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

The telecoms company is partnering relevant Government ministries and the official launch date is yet to be set. They are targeting 13 major hospitals as well as 48 colleges and universities across the country. Seven hospitals have so far benefited.