Nigeria: Deposed Emir Sanusi Evicted From Palace

Photo: Ibnsidi/Wikimedia
Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
9 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

Security operatives fired tear gas to disperse a crowd as they escorted the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, from his palace in Kano on Monday.

The Kano State Government announced the appointment of Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano after Mr Sanusi's surprising ouster same day.

Mr Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment the emir of Bichi, one of the controversial new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in his move to curtail the influence of Mr Sanusi, who has consistently criticised his policies.

The secretary to the government of the state, Usman Alhaji, made the announcement accompanied by the four Kano Emirate kingmakers at the Kano Government House Monday afternoon.

Later on Monday, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed how the police evicted the deposed emir amidst tight security.

There was chaos when some members of the royal family sighted the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) Bappa Dan'agundi, among the policemen who came to evict Mr Sanusi.

The monarch left the palace around 5 p.m. and was taken to the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

There was a light resistance at the palace's main entrance when some angry youth confronted the armed operatives, who responded by firing tear gas canisters into the crowd.

Security operatives escorted the Emir to Nasarawa State, a senior police officer told PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper could not independently verify Mr Sanusi's location as at press time.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Nigeria's Emir Sanusi A Man Under Fire?
Nigerian Court Orders Arrest of Sanusi's Chief of Staff, Others
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.