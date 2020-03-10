Nigeria: Deposed Emir Sanusi Evicted From Palace

Security operatives fired tear gas to disperse a crowd as they escorted the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, from his palace in Kano on Monday.

The Kano State Government announced the appointment of Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano after Mr Sanusi's surprising ouster same day.

Mr Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment the emir of Bichi, one of the controversial new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in his move to curtail the influence of Mr Sanusi, who has consistently criticised his policies.

The secretary to the government of the state, Usman Alhaji, made the announcement accompanied by the four Kano Emirate kingmakers at the Kano Government House Monday afternoon.

Later on Monday, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed how the police evicted the deposed emir amidst tight security.

There was chaos when some members of the royal family sighted the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) Bappa Dan'agundi, among the policemen who came to evict Mr Sanusi.

The monarch left the palace around 5 p.m. and was taken to the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

There was a light resistance at the palace's main entrance when some angry youth confronted the armed operatives, who responded by firing tear gas canisters into the crowd.

Security operatives escorted the Emir to Nasarawa State, a senior police officer told PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper could not independently verify Mr Sanusi's location as at press time.