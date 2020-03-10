Nigeria: Who Is Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the New Emir of Kano?

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has been announced as the new emir of Kano.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji made the announcement few hours after Muhammadu Sanusi ll was dethroned.

Sanusi ll was dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

Consequently, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero was immediately appointed to occupy the vacant position and we have listed few things you need to know about him here:

1. Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the son of the 13th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Dr. Ado Abdullahi Bayero, who reigned from 1963 till his death in 2014.

2. Aminu is a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano.

3. He was first appointed as district head of Nasarawa and Dan Maje Kano in 1990 by his late father.

4. Aminu was later promoted to Dan Buran Kano and then named Turakin Kano.

5. He was named the emir of Bichi in 2019 after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje created four additional emirates.

6. Aminu was also Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano before elevated to Wamban Kano and then named emir of Bichi.

7. He is now the 15th Emir of Kano in the ruling Fulani dynasty.