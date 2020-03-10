Kenyatta Hands Over New Team Bus to AFC Leopards

9 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

President Uhuru Kenyatta early on Monday morning hosted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards to a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi and officially handed over a new bus to the team.

The bus was donated to the club by Dr Nelson Sechere, an international fundraising expert.

The team was led to State House by its patron, Timothy Wanyonyi, who is also Westlands Member of Parliament and club chairman Dan Shikanda.

"We thank you and we are happy for what you are doing not only for yourselves but for the inspiration and hope you are giving to your fellow youth. The most important thing is being a role model. And you as a youth are a role model and we appreciate and support that," said the president told the players.

President Kenyatta also promised the club help in building their own stadium.

AFC Leopards has been struggling to find a venue to host its home matches, more so with the Nyayo National Stadium closed for renovations.

"You have talked about a stadia we will sit and talk. I agree it is good just like other teams across the world have home stadia, I think it is about time we started having home stadia for our own teams as well," President Kenyatta said.

AFC Leopards is currently sixth on the KPL log with 40 points.

On Sunday Leopards lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Gor Mahia in a Mashemeji derby that was graced by the presence of President Kenyatta among other top national leaders.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.