Kenyatta Hands Over New Team Bus to AFC Leopards

President Uhuru Kenyatta early on Monday morning hosted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards to a breakfast meeting at State House, Nairobi and officially handed over a new bus to the team.

The bus was donated to the club by Dr Nelson Sechere, an international fundraising expert.

The team was led to State House by its patron, Timothy Wanyonyi, who is also Westlands Member of Parliament and club chairman Dan Shikanda.

"We thank you and we are happy for what you are doing not only for yourselves but for the inspiration and hope you are giving to your fellow youth. The most important thing is being a role model. And you as a youth are a role model and we appreciate and support that," said the president told the players.

President Kenyatta also promised the club help in building their own stadium.

AFC Leopards has been struggling to find a venue to host its home matches, more so with the Nyayo National Stadium closed for renovations.

"You have talked about a stadia we will sit and talk. I agree it is good just like other teams across the world have home stadia, I think it is about time we started having home stadia for our own teams as well," President Kenyatta said.

AFC Leopards is currently sixth on the KPL log with 40 points.

On Sunday Leopards lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Gor Mahia in a Mashemeji derby that was graced by the presence of President Kenyatta among other top national leaders.