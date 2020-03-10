Kenya/Tanzania: Simba Fans Break Down After Their Team's Loss to Bitter Rivals Yanga

9 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Yanga's surprise 1-0 win over sworn enemies Simba SC in a Tanzania league football match has left behind a trail of heartbreaks.

Bernard Morrison scored the match winner with a spectacular free-kick in the first half for the underdogs in this contest at a fully packed National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad were among the 60,000 fans in attendance.

And after the match, several Simba fans openly wept.

Despite the setback, Simba still top the table standings with a 17-point advantage over closest rivals Azam.

They remain favourites to retain the league title.

Meanwhile, Yanga coach Luc Eymael, formerly at AFC Leopards, has urged his players to build a winning momentum from this result.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

