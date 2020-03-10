Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Suspends Coach Over Poor Results

9 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar have suspended coach Collins 'Korea' Omondi following a string of poor results in the Kenyan Premier League.

Club Chairman Evans Kadenge confirmed to Nairobi News that they have suspended the youthful tactician, but denied reports that they have officially parted ways with him.

In Omondi's absence assistant coach Sylvester Murukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura will be in charge of Nzoia's matches until his fate is known.

Kadenge revealed that the decision was taken after Nzoia's 2-0 lead was overturned by Kakamega Homeboyz resulting in 3-2 loss at Bukhungu stadium one week ago.

"We have not sacked Omondi as it is being said because we have not issued him with a contract termination letter. He remains suspended and will know his fate on Thursday after we have received and analyzed a report on his performance," said Kadenge.

"Sylvester Murukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura will take charge of the team on interim basis," he added.

POOR PERFORMANCE

The recently-elected official said that Omondi had only won two matches in the 21 games he has overseen since joining the Bungoma-based side from KCB where he was an assistant coach.

"Omondi was not in our training session this week, neither did he lead the team in the scoreless draw against KCB. His suspension is purely pegged on poor performance," he added.

Omondi joined Nzoia in August 2019 to replace Godfrey Oduor who left to join KCB as an assistant coach.

After a scoreless draw on Saturday, Nzoia are 15th in the KPL log with 13 points.

They are just four points above bottom side Chemelil Sugar and 16th placed Kisumu All Stars who lost their weekend fixtures against Tusker and Mathare United respectively.

