Kenya: Confessed Marijuana Seller Wants Court to Allow Her Revive Chang'aa Business

9 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A woman pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking bhang before the Makadara Law Courts and appealed for leniency.

Rose Nyamwala admitted that she was found with 221 rolls of bhang, with a street value of Sh 4,420, which was not in proper medical form.

She is also facing an alternative count of being in possession of bhang against the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act.

Nyamwala said she sells bhang to earn a living because she is ailing.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga warned that accused that the offence attracts a life imprisonment and an alternative fine of not less than Sh 1 million.

The accused also told the court that she had started the illicit business because her chang'aa business had also collapsed and her husband is also sick.

She pleaded for leniency promising to stop selling bhang and resume her chang'aa business.

Nyaga remanded the accused until March 20, 2020 and ordered for her social inquiry report.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.