Kenya: You Are an Important Piece of Puzzle in Our Lives, Maribe Tells Eric Omondi

9 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Former media personality Jacque Maribe celebrated her baby daddy Eric Omondi's birthday with a touchy message to the comedian.

Maribe shared a photo of Eric chilling out with their son to celebrate the comedian's 42nd birthday.

Maribe expressed her grateful to Eric for giving her their son Zahari, describing Eric as "an important piece of puzzle her their lives (her and her son)."

"The best thing you ever gave me was Zahari, and for that, I am forever grateful to you. As you celebrate your birthday (later with us tonight) we remind you that you are an important piece of the puzzle that is our life," she wrote.

She also revealed her intentions to one day share a long post about their lives

"Happy birthday @ericomondi and I'll put up that long post alert of our life one day like you said," she posted.

The two seem to have rekindled their old relationship, if photos and holiday vacation together is anything to go by.

In a recent interview, Eric gave details of how he met Maribe.

"I met Jacque when we were working at Radio Africa. We became very close friends and our first date was at Java in Sarit Center. Then we both left and went to Citizen. Since then we've tight. We're the best of friends and we YOLO and no matter what happens, we'll remain best of friends. And this we remind ourselves every day. She's a true friend," he narrated.

According to the comedian, they vowed to remain the best of friends no matter what happens and that they have reminded themselves that vow everyday.

