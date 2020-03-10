South Africa: P3 - Durban Pupils Who Came Into Contact With Travel Group Exposed to Coronavirus Given All-Clear

9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A Durban North school has reported that two of its pupils, who were in contact with the group of South Africans who returned from coronavirus-hit Italy last week, have tested negative for the virus.

On Monday, Chelsea Preparatory School's management said in a letter to the school body that tests have revealed the pupils and their families were given the all-clear.

The school, however, said the pupils would remain in isolation.

"On receiving a clearance certificate, issued by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases [NICD], they will return to school in the second term."

Parents were urged to monitor the health of their children because "it is our responsibility to play our part in ensuring that the virus is contained".

"Parents are to please monitor the health of their children and not send any sick children to school. The school will also be contacting parents to collect their children should they send them to school sick."

Extra measures

It would also take extra measures, including consulting with its outsourced cleaning service provider, to ensure there are "extra sanitation measures and a deep clean of the school" that have been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

"The school will also be insisting on a clearance certificate from any parent or child who travels internationally. Parents are to keep the school informed of any planned international travel arrangements for the foreseeable future."

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, however, warned each case should be dealt with on its own and there was no need to panic.

"We are not going to close any schools yet. We are treating each case as it comes. These people are isolated and there is a process to follow," department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told News24 on Monday.

He said there were processes in place to test and isolate people.

"The public must not panic. The Department of Health and other wings of the government, including the NICD, have processes and steps to ensure everyone is well-treated and observed," Mthethwa added.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that seven people in South Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

