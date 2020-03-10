South Africa: Coronavirus Update - No Teachers Have Tested Positive for Covid-19, Says NICD

9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

No teachers have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Dr Natalie Mayet from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Mayet spoke at a media briefing by an inter-ministerial committee on Monday where an update was given on the number of people affected by the coronavirus in South Africa.

She said the teacher at Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton, Johannesburg, was only in contact with one of the people who tested positive for the virus.

"In terms of the cases that we have, there are no teachers in the positive cases, we can confirm.

"The teacher at the school is a contact for one of the cases. The teacher will be under surveillance and if they develop symptoms, they will be tested," Mayet said.

The teacher was reportedly in isolation and had been contacted by the NICD for a test to be done, News24 previously reported.

Grayston Prep shut its doors for the day on Monday after it emerged that the teacher had been in contact with one of the people in a group of 10 who recently returned from Italy.

In a communique sent to parents of children who attend the school, the principal Ché McKay said the school would reopen on Wednesday after a deep-cleaning process.

'Self-imposed isolation'

"The staff member in question will remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period. At this stage, she remains asymptomatic and in good health. She will take guidance from the NICD as to the protocol going forward," McKay said.

At the media briefing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced four more people who were part of the group had tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of infected people in South Africa to seven.

Mkhize said this included a couple in KwaZulu-Natal, a 45-year-old man in the Pietermaritzburg area and a 38-year-old man in Pietermaritzburg.

All of them are currently in quarantine.

On Thursday, it was announced that the country's first coronavirus patient was a 38-year-old Hilton businessman who was part of the Italy travel group.

A 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who was also part of the group, later tested positive, Mkhize had said on Saturday.

On the same day, the ministry announced that the wife of the first coronavirus patient had also tested positive.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

