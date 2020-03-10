South Africa: Coronavirus - Pupil, Teacher Safety a Priority, Says Basic Education Department

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
9 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Department of Basic Education says it has been inundated with queries about its plans to deal with potential spread of the virus in schools.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the department had redirected all enquiries to the Department of Health, which is leading the interventions into the management of cases.

This follows Grayston Preparatory closing for the day after one of its teachers had contact with the 10 people who recently returned from Italy, including patient zero.

The teacher is reportedly in isolation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) contacted the teacher to request testing.

Basic hygiene

The department has reiterated its call for basic hygiene practices, including the washing of hands and covering your mouth when coughing.

"That way, you are more likely to stay safe. We have sent a circular to all our schools to provide guidelines on what to do in terms of general hygiene standards," Motshekga said.

Should there be any announcement relating to Covid-19 in schools or the general public, it would come from the national health department, she added.

The cases

To date, the department has reported seven Covid-19 cases in the country which emanated from a group of 10 people who arrived from Italy on March 1.

The first case was announced on Thursday when a 38-year-old man tested positive.

This was followed by a second confirmed case on Saturday - a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng who was also part of the group.

A third case was confirmed on Sunday - patient zero's wife.

The couple's children, however, tested negative for the virus.

In a briefing on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that four more individuals from the group who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.