Kenya: Kadenge Cracks the Whip at Nzoia Sugar

Relegation threatened Nzoia Sugar have suspended coach Collins "Korea" Omondi following a string of poor results in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Club Chairman Evans Kadenge Sunday confirmed they have suspended the youthful tactician but denied reports that they have officially parted ways with him.

"Omondi was not in our training session this week neither did he lead the team in goalless draw against KCB. His suspension is purely on poor performance," said Kadenge.

In his absence, assistant coach Sylvester Murukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura will take charge of the team.

Kadenge revealed that the decision was taken after Nzoia Sugar's 2-0 lead was overturned by Kakamega Homeboyz resulting in 3-2 loss at Bukhungu Stadium on March 1.

"We have not sacked Omondi as it is being said because we have not issued him with a contract termination letter. He remains suspended and will know his fate on Thursday after we have received and analysed a report on his performance," explained Kadenge.

The recently elected Kadenge said that Omondi had only won two matches in the 21 games he has overseen since joining the Bungoma-based side from Kariobangi Sharks where he was an assistant coach.

Omondi joined Nzoia in August last year to replace Godfrey Oduor who left to join KCB as an assistant coach.

After a goalless draw with KCB on Saturday, Nzoia are 15th on the KPL log with 13 points from 22 matches.

They are just four points above bottom-placed Chemelil Sugar and 16th-placed Kisumu All Stars who lost their weekend fixtures against Tusker and Mathare United respectively.