Sudan: PM Abdalla Hamdok Survives Assassination Attempt

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum.

A car bomb that seemed to target him exploded moments after his convoy had passed the scene of the blast in the capital.

Sudanese State TV reported that the incident happened at around 9 am local time in Cooper suburb, northeast of Khartoum.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's office indicated that no one in the convoy was hurt from the incident.

The PM took to Twitter to post reassurances on his health.

""I assure the Sudanese people that I am well and completely healthy. What happened will not stop the march of change and will only be an additional inspiration for the revolution. This revolution is protected by its peacefulness and its price was the blood that was shed as sacrifice made for a better tomorrow," he said.