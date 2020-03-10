Kenya: Nyanza Sugar Belt Road to Be Rehabilitated After Two Decades of Neglect

9 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Edwin Okoth

The government has finalised plans to rehabilitate the Muhoroni-Miwani-Kisumu road after years of neglect in what promises users within the sugar belt huge relief.

The 50-kilometre stretch running through Chemelil, Miwani and Kibos to join the Kisumu-Kakamega road at the Mamboleo junction, traverses three major sugar millers and has been in bad shape for more than two decades.

The Kenya National Highways Authority is expected to float a tender for the roadworks this week after many years of subdued business along the corridor now only frequented by tractors and motorcycles but, which still find manoeuvring through the craters a herculean task.

LONDIANI JUNCTION

For motorists heading to Kakamega from Londiani junction, the stretch once passable will shave almost an hour from their travel time as they will not have to go through Awasi town as is the norm today. KeNHA, assistant director of corporate communications Charles Njogu said the road upgrade will be tendered to pave way for the works.

"It will be tendered next week (this week) and the rest will just follow the procurement process. There is an existing road as much as it is dilapidated so there will be a rehabilitation, not a new road construction," Mr Njogu said.

Built in early 60's, the road has become impassable and public service vehicles abandoned it leaving tractors and motorbikes as the only means of transport for residents.

State-owned sugarcane millers have, however, been deducting farmers money in the guise of maintaining the same road for many years with each tonne of sugar ceding one per cent of yields for repairs but their is little to show for it.

DELAYED HARVESTING

The money was previously kept by millers who now submit it to the County Government of Kisumu. The millers have for a long time blamed the bad stretch for delayed harvesting of sugarcane.

Bad roads have hurt millers in huge costs of repairs to tractors and vehicles as they struggle with basic operational overheads and stall frequently.

Trucks ferrying sugarcane to Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Limited from the offsite weighbridges in Awasi, and Koru have to go to Kisumu on the main highway to avoid the badly damaged road.

The main highway in the sugar belt has been a carrot by politicians who have kept promising that it would be upgraded once they are elected into office.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.