South Africa: Kelly Khumalo Launches Own Gin - 'Months of Hard Work Has Finally Paid Off'

Kelly Khumalo is the latest in a line of local celebrities to put her name to an alcohol brand.

On Friday the singer announced that after "months of hard work" she has finally launched her gin called, "Controversy".

"I just made Controversy taste good! I am excited to introduce the new Controversy Gin By Kelly Khumalo," she captioned a post.

The gin is exclusively available at Makro stores, and according to the Makro website is a "locally produced premium six times distilled superior quality gin infused with a perfect balance of 8 botanical ingredients that dare to bring out the untamed side of life."

One bottle of Controversy will cost you R269.00, while a pack of 6 is R1 610.00.

Source: The Juice