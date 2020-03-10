Kenya: Virus Not in Kenya but Concerns Raised On Lack of Protective Gear

The government has allayed fears of over coronavirus (covid-19) and clarified that so far, there have been no cases of people testing positive in the country.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said Kenya has no confirmed case as the virus continues to cross more borders.

He said a suspected case of an Asian patient who is now dead turned negative for the illness.

"The government wishes to inform the public that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Kenya. Last evening, one suspected case (now deceased), was investigated at MP Shah hospital but turned negative on testing," he said.

PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

The virus has already claimed over 3,400 lives, has spread to more US states, at least four additional countries and even breached the halls of the Vatican.

Given the new developments, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on governments to increase manufacturing of personal protective equipment by 40 per cent to meet the rising global demand.

LIMITED ACCESS

WHO has warned of severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of protective gears caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse -- putting lives at risk from the illness and other infectious diseases.

The agency said that healthcare workers are among the most at risk of contracting the virus and when people hoard them, them they lack protective gear and protocols to keep safe.

"Healthcare workers rely on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others," said WHO.

But shortages are leaving doctors, nurses and other frontline workers dangerously ill-equipped to care for Covid-19 patients, due to limited access to supplies such as gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, face shields, gowns, and aprons.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that since the outbreak, prices of surgical masks have seen a six-fold increase, N95 respirators have tripled and gowns have doubled.

He added that governments need to develop incentives for industry to ramp up production.

RESTRICTIONS

"Without secure supply chains, the risk to healthcare workers around the world is real. Industry and governments must act quickly to boost supply, ease export restrictions and put measures in place to stop speculation and hoarding. We can't stop Covid-19 without protecting health workers first," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

He added that supplies can take months to deliver and market manipulation is widespread, with stocks frequently sold to the highest bidder.

Kenya is among the countries identified by WHO to be on high alert over the possible outbreak of the deadly disease with 27 cases reported in Africa and Algeria the worst-affected with 17 cases, 16 of them in the same family.

Based on this, there has been a surge in demand for protective masks, with Kenya's sole factory and distributors scrambling to deliver orders from hospitals and pharmacies.

Based on WHO modelling, the global organisation says that an estimated 89 million medical masks are required to respond to the virus each month. For examination gloves, the figure goes up to 76 million, while international demand for goggles is at 1.6 million per month.