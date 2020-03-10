Kenya/Comoros: Harambee Stars Start Preparations for Comoros Tie

9 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has thanked Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs for releasing their players to join the national team as it kicked off non-residential training for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros on Sunday.

Tusker defender Eugene Asike, making a return to the team after a three-year break, was among the local-based players that reported for the training at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani.

"We thank the local clubs for releasing the players so as to enable early preparations ahead of the match against Comoros. We have 16 players in camp at the moment and we expect foreign-based players to join them in the next two weeks," said Kimanzi.

Stars are set to face Comoros at home on March 25, with the return leg set for March 29.

Provisional Squad (local-based players)

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Robert Mboya (Tusker)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)

