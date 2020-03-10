Kenya: Nyamweya Calls on FKF Electoral Board to Reschedule Polls

9 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has urged the FKF Electoral Board body to postpone its repeat elections pending the determination of a case filed at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

As per the timetable released by the board, the county and national elections are primed for March 14 and 27 respectively.

But Nyamweya, who says he is keen on unseating the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, argues it will not be appropriate for the polls to take place when there is a case in court meant to determine the same matter.

"It is an abuse of the court process for FKF as the petitioner in this matter (case) to purport to continue with the FKF Electoral process before determination of matter at the SDT," explained Nyamweya.

"It makes legal, economic sense to have the elections after the determination of the matter before the SDT."

In the case filed at the SDT, FKF has sought orders to among other matters, compel the Sports Registrar to accept the returns of the elections and recognise the newly elected office bearers.

As things stand, Mwendwa is on course to be re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term in office as he is the only candidate who submitted his nomination papers to the Electoral Board before the required deadline.

