Kenya Basketball Federation League Fixtures Released

Newly appointed Equity Bank women's team coach, Sylvia Kamau will begin her second stint with the bankers when they host United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) as this year's Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) League tips off at different venues on March 21.

Kamau, who last coached Strathmore University Swords three years ago, before quitting to take up a job as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO, was officially appointed Equity Hawks coach last week, taking over from David Maina, who has been elevated to the newly created position of head coach for men and women's teams.

"It is true I have taken over as the Equity Bank women's basketball team coach and have started shaping up the team for the new season," Kamau told Nation Sport on Monday.

Also starting their campaign on March 21 will be Equity Bank men's team, who will be taking on their bogey team, Strathmore University Blades in this match planned for the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Kenya Ports Authority women, who lost Equity in last year's playoff finals, have a date with Kenyatta University Oryx at the KPA Hall Makande in Mombasa, on the same day their male counterparts will be taking on the newly promoted Kenyatta University.

KBF Fixtures Secretary, Joseph Amoko, who released the fixtures Monday, said the league's tip off will be preceded by a the team managers meeting at Railway Club Nairobi from 2pm.

"We want to professionalise the league and will not therefore allow frequent changes to the fixtures, therefore teams must prepare to honour their league matches as per the schedule," Amoko said.

He said that all players taking part in this league will have cards, which will have to be produced before they are allowed to take to the court.