Kenya: 'Nation' Sports Writer Appointed JGF President

Nation Sports' veteran golfer and writer Larry Ngala is the new Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) president.

The 71-year-old, who is a member at Thika Sports Club, takes over from Josele Gitonga of Muthaiga Golf Club.

Ngala's appointment was relayed on JGF and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Facebook pages on Monday afternoon.

Ngala is a Kenya Golf Open Championship Hall of Famer.

Ngala, who hails from Mariakani, Kilifi County, has vast experience spanning over 40 years initially covering football, athletics, basketball, volleyball and handball, now focusing on golf and horse racing.

"It's a humbling gesture for Kenya Golf Union to recognise what I can offer to golf," said Ngala, who was honoured by European Tour some years back for his service for the game of golf.

"Junior golf has always been my passion and I hope to get the support I will need from fellow trustees to develop the sport."

Ngala said it will be his dream to increase the number of junior golfers with vibrant structures that will lure them into the game.