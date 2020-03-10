South Africa: Painting Classical Liberalism As Inherently Racist Is a Revisionist Smear

opinion

Imraan Buccus recently wrote that the 'history of liberalism is entwined with racism'. This is an absurd piece of historical revisionism that tries to paint white, English-speaking liberals as quintessentially racist, and appropriate anti-racist ideas to the radical left.

One should probably dismiss such a crude attempt at reductio ad Hitlerum out of hand, but lest anyone think there might be a grain of truth in this piece of historical revisionism, I will spend some time critiquing it.

"'Classical liberalism', to put it clearly, was racism," he asserts, aiming his venom not only at modern apartheid apologists, but also at "a liberal and often English-speaking version of white denialism", which he believes can be found at classical liberal think tanks like the Institute for Race Relations.

This is patently absurd. Buccus confuses the early development of liberal thought in an era that was deeply racist with the belief that those liberal principles actually supported racism then, and still do so now. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Liberal thought emerged in Europe during the Age of Enlightenment...