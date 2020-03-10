Rwanda: COVID-19 - Six New Instructions for Screening At All Points of Entry to Rwanda

Govt has issued new instructions for COVID-19 screening at all country points of entry as preventive measures against the outbreak which has, so far, claimed the lives of more than 3,800 people globally.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night issued six new instructions for COVID-19 screening at all points of entry to the country as the government continues to up preventive measures.

It noted that the recommended measures are aimed at protecting all residents and visitors of Rwanda.

The latest development is in addition to other government efforts aimed at thwarting a possible spread of the deadly virus disease in the country. An extraordinary Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday, March 6, 2020, reaffirmed a strengthened approach to contain the potential spread of the coronavirus-or COVID19-outbreak in Rwanda.

The six new instructions were for immediate implementation by health staff deployed at all entry points in and around the country.

They are:

All travellers arriving in Rwanda at all points of entry will be screened.

All travellers presenting one of the COVID-19 symptoms and coming from countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be considered as suspect cases and therefore will be taken for isolation at the nearest hospital for further investigation and laboratory testing procedures.

If tested positive, a suspected case becomes confirmed and is sent immediately to the COVID-19 treatment centre.

If tested negative, a suspected case remains eligible for active follow up and therefore, he or she is advised to provide full identification for continued daily monitoring at a place of self-quarantine for 14 days counted from the day he or she left the country with COVID-19 cases. The location of the suspect cases has to be accessible by the Ministry of Health and RBC surveillance teams.

A suspect case in self-quarantine conditions must: wear masks all the time, self-isolate from other people in the same household and call 114 for further direction.

Any asymptomatic - producing or showing no symptoms - traveller will not be quarantined but he or she must take preventive and protective measures and communicate to the nearest health authorities for any unusual sign and symptom that he or she may develop within 14 days counted from the day they left the country with confirmed cases.

Avoid close body contact

Among others, the government last week urged citizens to avoid shaking hands and close body contact such as hugging, as part of efforts to thwart the ominous threat. The latter are predominant cultural customs that people are still finding hard to do away with.

Over the past weekend, in Kigali, very few people were seen heeding the warning while greeting at sporting events, weddings, or in pubs and other social gatherings, an indication that more public awareness is still needed.

What is perhaps encouraging, however, is the fact that most public premises have implemented the recommendation of availing hand sanitizers, or handwashing with soap and water.

Suspension of large gatherings

Over the past weekend, the City of Kigali put a temporary ban on music concerts, expositions and other forms of gatherings that bring together many people as a safety measure regarding the spreading outbreak.

The City of Kigali said all music shows had been suspended from March 8 until further notice. City hall said the decision to cancel concerts and other gatherings was informed by directives issued by the Prime Minister on March 6 indicating preventive and precautionary measures.

Lowest virus cases in China since the crisis began

Reports indicate that the number of cases has risen to more than 108,000 globally, with at least 27,000 cases outside of China, as the economic trauma caused by the outbreak continues to bother countries the world over.

More than 3,800 people have died as a result of the virus so far, with the majority in mainland China.

Egypt reported its first death related to the virus on Sunday: a 60-year-old German tourist who had been in the country for seven days. The first African case of the disease was recorded there on February 14.

In Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, the government has placed a quarter of the population - more than 16 million people - under lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But the BBC's live updates on Monday, March 9, morning reported the lowest virus cases in China since the crisis began about nine weeks ago. It is reported that China has 40 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest since January when reporting began, and South Korea has also announced the smallest daily increase for two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.

According to the WHO, China and other countries are demonstrating that spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, such as working across society to identify people who are sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, and training health workers.

WHO: Leaders at all levels and in all walks of life must step forward

The UN health agency has called on all countries to continue efforts that have been effective in limiting the number of cases and slowing the spread of the virus.

"Every effort to contain the virus and slow the spread saves lives. Allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any government, as it will harm not only the citizens of that country but affect other countries as well," reads part of a WHO statement.

"We must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity. Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system."

Leaders at all levels and in all walks of life, WHO says, must step forward to bring about this commitment across society.