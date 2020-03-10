South Africa: Innovators Hampered By Inefficient State R&D Platform

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

One would expect the Department of Science and Innovation to be at the cutting edge of, well, science and innovation. But frustrated tech innovators say they are battling to get past the first hurdle -- a dysfunctional website.

It should be a terrific nexus: a connecting point where investment in research and development boosts innovation; in turn, innovation boosts economic growth; and economic growth benefits more people.

South Africa, though, has never met its target of spending 1.5% of GDP on research and development (R&D) and most recently reached 0.83%. The number has consistently hovered below the 1% mark that is also the African Union recommended target. One percent was also South Africa's target until the GERD (gross expenditure on R&D) number was revised upwards in 2017. But it is still more wishful thinking than realised goal.

The scheme, introduced in 2006, pays back R14 for every R100 spent on R&D for successful applicants who are working towards an innovation that has the potential to be a world first. In 2017/2018 there was an estimated R3-billion expenditure on applications for the tax incentive. This represented 152 applications and covered a total of 317 projects.

