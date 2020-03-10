Zimbabwe: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Flees From Wilkins Hospital

9 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A suspected coronavirus patient is reported to have escaped from the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

According to StarFM, the suspected coronavirus patient who is from Thailand had been quarantined at the infectious diseases hospital for medical authorities to test him for the deadly virus.

However, before the tests could be conducted the Thai national mysteriously vanished from the medical facility and it is not yet clear how he escaped and the medical authorities are yet to reveal the details.

