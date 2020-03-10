South Africa: Time to Flip the Economic Script in South Africa

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By John Steenhuisen

It is time to adopt a new economic empowerment paradigm that empowers the people who truly need it, rather than the current system that benefits only political elites linked to the ANC.

Last week, we learned that the government has sent South Africa into recession once again, with GDP contracting by a staggering 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019. Our economy has now contracted during five out of the eight quarters since Cyril Ramaphosa became president in February 2018.

It is time to face up to the fact that tinkering at the edges while refusing to address the fundamental reasons for our economic decline will not yield any positive results. We must acknowledge that the problem is systemic. The fundamental cause of this recession -- which threatens to become a full-blown economic depression -- is the government's refusal to abandon the paradigm of ever-increasing state control.

It is superficial and misleading to allege that the ongoing economic crisis is merely the result of corruption and State Capture under Jacob Zuma. In fact, State Capture is itself the inevitable result of excessive state power. Corruption and State Capture are simply the predictable consequences of the real problem, which is unbridled...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.