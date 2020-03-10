South Africa: Time to Flip the Economic Script in South Africa

opinion

It is time to adopt a new economic empowerment paradigm that empowers the people who truly need it, rather than the current system that benefits only political elites linked to the ANC.

Last week, we learned that the government has sent South Africa into recession once again, with GDP contracting by a staggering 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019. Our economy has now contracted during five out of the eight quarters since Cyril Ramaphosa became president in February 2018.

It is time to face up to the fact that tinkering at the edges while refusing to address the fundamental reasons for our economic decline will not yield any positive results. We must acknowledge that the problem is systemic. The fundamental cause of this recession -- which threatens to become a full-blown economic depression -- is the government's refusal to abandon the paradigm of ever-increasing state control.

It is superficial and misleading to allege that the ongoing economic crisis is merely the result of corruption and State Capture under Jacob Zuma. In fact, State Capture is itself the inevitable result of excessive state power. Corruption and State Capture are simply the predictable consequences of the real problem, which is unbridled...