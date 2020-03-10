Tanzania: 'CCM Deputy Chairman Phillip Mangula Was Poisoned,' Says Police

Police in the city has today March 9, revealed that CCM's deputy chairman (Mainland) Phillip Mangula was poisoned at the party's headquarters in the commercial capital.

Speaking at a news conference, the Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said Mr Mangula collapsed while attending the party's meeting which was meant to discuss several issues including disciplining of some of the party's cadres.

"On February 28, the Police force in Dar es Salaam received reports that the deputy Chairman CCM Phillip Mangula had been poisoned while attending the party's meeting at party's headquarters," said Mr Mambosasa.

He added: Mr Mangula was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted at the Intensive care unit, police in collaboration with other organs have since established that Mangula was indeed poisoned.

He said that how Mr Mangula was poisoned is a matter that is still being investigated, he, however, promised that the culprits will without fear or favour be brought to book to face the law soon.

It was at that meeting which was chaired by the CCM's Chairman Dr John Pombe Magufuli that former minister of foreign affairs Bernard Membe was expelled, Abdulrahman Kinana was suspended for 18 months and Yusuf Makamba was pardoned.

