Tanzania: 'CCM Deputy Chairman Phillip Mangula Was Poisoned,' Says Police

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
9 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter Dar es Salaam

Police in the city has today March 9, revealed that CCM's deputy chairman (Mainland) Phillip Mangula was poisoned at the party's headquarters in the commercial capital.

Speaking at a news conference, the Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said Mr Mangula collapsed while attending the party's meeting which was meant to discuss several issues including disciplining of some of the party's cadres.

"On February 28, the Police force in Dar es Salaam received reports that the deputy Chairman CCM Phillip Mangula had been poisoned while attending the party's meeting at party's headquarters," said Mr Mambosasa.

He added: Mr Mangula was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted at the Intensive care unit, police in collaboration with other organs have since established that Mangula was indeed poisoned.

He said that how Mr Mangula was poisoned is a matter that is still being investigated, he, however, promised that the culprits will without fear or favour be brought to book to face the law soon.

It was at that meeting which was chaired by the CCM's Chairman Dr John Pombe Magufuli that former minister of foreign affairs Bernard Membe was expelled, Abdulrahman Kinana was suspended for 18 months and Yusuf Makamba was pardoned.

Also Read

Sloppy fielding irks national cricket coach

Shot in the arm for Tanzania's golfing sensation Joseph

Tanzania gender balance goal 'on track'

Tighter controls pay off as millions in undeclared cash seized

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Nigeria Risks Recession As Saudi Arabia Begins Global Oil Fight

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.